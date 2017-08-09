Perseid meteor shower peaks Friday night, but won’t surpass last year’s show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Perseid meteor shower, peaking the nights of August 11-12, won't come close to setting any records.

Before this week, the shower was billed as the brightest meteor shower in recorded human history, but that's not exactly true.

The head of NASA's meteoroid environment office, Bill Cooke, told the Associated Press that astronomers are projecting a slightly higher than normal shower rate with 150 meteors per hour across the Northern Hemisphere. But the brightness of the moon will wash out the finer Perseids, meaning 30 to 50 meteors an hour will be visible.

The shower won't even break last year's rate of 200 meteors per hour. The brightest outburst — an estimated 100,000 meteors an hour — occurred during the Leonids of 1833.

The brightest outburst, an estimated 100,000 meteors an hour, occurred during the Leonids of 1833.

The news, however, hasn't stopped campers from flocking to state parks.

Earth is passing through the path of Comet Swift-Tuttle July 17 to August 24.

August 11-12 is when Earth passes through the densest, dustiest area.