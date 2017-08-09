N. Korea calls Trump’s threat ‘load of nonsense, says ‘only absolute force’ will work on him

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military says President Donald Trump’s warning of “fire and fury” if it threatens the U.S. is a “load of nonsense.”

The North is responding to Trump’s threat in a statement from its military carried by state-run news agency KCNA. The statement says that “only absolute force” can work on someone as “bereft of reason” as Trump.

The North Korean statement also says the military action its army “is about to take” will be effective for restraining America’s “frantic moves” in and near the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.

It says North Korea will complete a plan by mid-August for the “historic enveloping fire at Guam,” convey it to the commander in chief of its nuclear force and then “wait for his order.”

North Korea says it will “keep closely watching the speech and behavior of the U.S.”

In Washington, the State Department said Wednesday that Trump is “on the same page” with the rest of U.S. government with his fiery threat to North Korea.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the White House, State Department and Pentagon are all in agreement. She says the world, too, is speaking with once voice.

Nauert says the pressure by the U.S. and others on Pyongyang “is working.”

Nauert says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke to Trump for about an hour after Trump warned Tuesday of “fire and fury” if North Korea escalated its threats.