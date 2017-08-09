× Colorado father accused of killing son waives extradition from Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Colorado man accused of killing his teenage son has waived extradition in Washington state and is expected to be taken to Colorado to face charges.

The Bellingham Herald reports that 55-year-old Mark Redwine appeared in a Whatcom County courtroom Tuesday and waived extradition in the 2012 death of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine.

The father was arrested in Bellingham on July 21, following a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

The boy’s remains were found about 10 miles from the father’s southwestern Colorado home in 2013. The boy had traveled to be with his father for a court-ordered visit the previous Thanksgiving. Mark Redwine and the boy’s mother had gone through a contentious custody battle.

An indictment says the boy’s blood was found in Mark Redwine’s home, and a cadaver dog picked up the scent of a body on the father’s clothes and in his truck.

Mark Redwine has denied any involvement.