OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a body was found in the water west of Olympia.

The Olympian reports (https://goo.gl/8y6yJS ) the body was spotted by a shellfish worker Tuesday morning in Eld Inlet near Madrona Beach.

Sgt. Carla Carter of the sheriff’s office says the body fits the description of a 40-year-old man from California who disappeared July 22 in Olympia.

Carter says the county coroner’s office is working to confirm the identity.