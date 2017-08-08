× Two climbers rescued after one falls 50 feet in Cascades

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Authorities say two climbers were rescued from Mount Stuart in the Cascade Mountains after one suffered a life-threatening injury in a fall caused by a boulder that broke free.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Jim Schiller of Happy Valley, Oregon called authorities Sunday evening saying his climbing partner had been leaning on a rock that dislodged, causing him to fall nearly 50 feet.

The sheriff’s office says 64-year-old Tim Pate of Camas, Washington, was unresponsive when Schiller traversed down to him.

A Naval Air Base helicopter from Whidbey Island was requested by the sheriff’s office and crews hoisted Pate into the aircraft Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office says Pate was unconscious and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he remains in critical condition.

Schiller called authorities Monday saying he was exhausted and later was also rescued by Navy helicopter.