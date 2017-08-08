× Robbery at Southcenter Mall jewelry store; police searching for suspects

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are searching for three men and a woman involved in a robbery at the Westfield Southcenter Mall Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the suspects robbed a jewelry store inside the mall.

The sound of breaking glass prompted the mall to briefly go on lock down.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspects are in their teens or early 20s. They were last seen running out the south west side of the mall.

Officers are currently sweeping the mall as a precaution.

4 suspects: 3 black males, 1 black female. Teens, early 20's. Not believed to be at mall anymore. Officers sweeping the mall to confirm. — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) August 8, 2017

