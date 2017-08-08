× Health officials suggest cancelling sports, exercise in unhealthy air

PUYALLUP, Wash. – We may be stuck with smoky, hazy weather for a few more days with some possible relief coming this weekend.

But until the wildfires British Columbia get under control, state officials worry smoky skies could return.

When the air quality turns unhealthy, officials warn people to stay indoors.

Pioneer Park in Puyallup was packed with families trying to beat the heat even while the area saw some of Puget Sound’s worst air quality on Tuesday.

“A dry throat like I’m getting stuff back there,” said Suzee Anderson who suffers from asthma.

The wildfires in BC have been pumping smoke into Washington for days. Air quality monitors across the state has been registering high levels of soot and fine particles.

“Right now it’s a dangerous thing for those children to be out there breathing in the unhealthy air,” said Tacoma Pierce County Health Department’s Judy Olsen.

In other areas of Puget Sound air quality hit the unhealthy for sensitive groups category, meaning higher risk for those with asthma or other health conditions.

Western Washington’s heat wave isn’t helping either.

“When you’re overheating that puts an extra burden on your respiratory system, cardiovascular system,” said Olsen. “We’re kind of getting a double whammy right now on our health.”

Health officials said going out to run an errand or two isn’t a big problem but they don’t want people exercising out in the smoky air.