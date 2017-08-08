× Felix Hernandez out 3-4 weeks for playoff hopeful Mariners

OAKLAND, Calif. — In the midst of the AL wild card chase, the Seattle Mariners will be without starter Felix Hernandez for three to four weeks because of bursitis in his right shoulder.

General manager Jerry Dipoto gave the update on Hernandez on Tuesday.

Hernandez was scratched from his scheduled start last Saturday in Kansas City and placed on the disabled list due to discomfort in his pitching arm. He returned to Seattle and was examined by team physician Dr. Edward Khalfayan.

Marco Gonzales, acquired in a trade with St. Louis last month, took Hernandez’s spot in the rotation. Hernandez is 5-4 with a 4.28 ERA in 13 starts this season. Hernandez missed nearly two months earlier this season because of shoulder inflammation.

Seattle also placed right-handed reliever David Phelps on the 10-day disabled list with an impingement in his right elbow. He’s expected to miss two to three weeks.