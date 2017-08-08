× Coast Guard rescues 7 kids, 3 adults from raft taking on water in Bellingham Bay

SEATTLE – The Coast Guard rescued seven kids and three adults from a raft that started taking on water near Portage Island in Bellingham Bay Tuesday night.

All seven kids had life jackets on but none of the three adults had life jackets, the Coast Guard said. They were rescued by a boat crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Bellingham.

The Coast Guard said a watchstander at Station Bellingham received a phone call from a woman aboard the raft at 6:10 p.m., who reported the raft taking on water off of Point Francis on Portage Island. The station immediately launched a boat crew to assist.

“This rescue is a good reminder that life jackets are always essential regardless how safe and harmless an activity seems,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Brazier, chief duty officer, Sector Puget Sound command center. “We are grateful that this emergency situation didn’t turn into a tragedy because of not wearing a life jacket.”

No injuries were reported and no medical assistance was needed.