× Aberdeen couple missing since June after leaving disturbing Facebook post

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Police are searching for a missing Aberdeen couple who has not been heard from since leaving a disturbing post on Facebook.

Police say 79-year-old Bruce Hulsman and 71-year-old Carol Bruce have been missing since June 29, 2017.

Family members told authorities Carol made a Facebook post on that day explaining that the couple was “going to end their lives.”

Carol also has dementia.

Police say Bruce drives a gray or green 1998 Subaru Forester with Washington plates ADM1049.

If you see Bruce or Carol, please call the Aberdeen Police Department at (360) 533-8765.