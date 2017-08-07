Worker hurt in fall inside Seattle tunnel project

In this January 2015 photo, crews prep the work platform for a section of the SR 99 tunnel’s future southbound roadway. The platform will hold the roadway's rebar and concrete in place until it can stand on its own. Learn more about the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program at www.alaskanwayviaduct.org or follow Bertha, the SR 99 tunneling machine, on Twitter @BerthaDigsSR99.

SEATTLE (AP) — A man working inside the Highway 99 tunnel in Seattle was injured when he fell 15 feet from a tipping scaffold.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/FYR8jY ) the incident was reported just before 7 a.m. Saturday from the south portal of the tunnel, where people and supplies enter to build the double-deck highway.

Chris Dixon with contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners says the man apparently was installing a roadside wall.

The Seattle Fire Department says the 58-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Seattle Tunnel Partners and the state Department of Labor & Industries have started investigations.

Although tunnel boring machine Bertha finished digging in April, 1½ years of work remains until traffic enters in 2019.

Several workers have been hurt during the project but there have been no fatalities.