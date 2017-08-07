Two arrested after Port Orchard woman dies of drug overdose

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A man and a woman were arrested after the overdose death of a Port Orchard woman earlier this year.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, police arrested 19-year-old Alyssa Doering of Gig Harbor on Sunday. Deputies said she was arrested “following an incident at a Bremerton store.”

Larry Mase, 33, of Port Orchard is in custody in Thurston County. Deputies said Mase would soon be transported to Kitsap County.

Doering and Mase are accused in the drug overdose death of 43-year-old Heather Marion-Santos on April 30. According to the medical examiner, Marion-Santos cause of death was from “chronic and acute IV drug use with acute heroin and methamphetamine intoxication.”

“Following various interviews and analysis of forensic evidence, investigators determined Doering and Mase provided narcotics to Marion-Santos resulting in her death,” authorities wrote in a news release.

Doering is also being held on a state Department of Corrections escape warrant. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Kitsap County.