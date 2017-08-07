Man accused of killing wife, her mother in Lacey home also charged with rape of child

LACEY, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife and her mother at a home in Lacey also has been charged with raping a child during the incident before leading police on a chase and shooting himself.

The Olympian reported Monday that 32-year-old Ricardo Gardin-Gonzalez has been charged with murder, child rape and kidnapping.

He’s also charged with assault because he allegedly shot at officers while fleeing July 31 with two children in his vehicle.

Police found Gardin-Gonzalez’s mother-in-law, 51-year-old Kimberly Redford, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say 31-year-old Rachel Gardin-Gonzalez was shot and died later at a hospital.

A warrant has been issued for Gardin-Gonzalez’s arrest but he remains hospitalized in Seattle.

Court records show Gardin-Gonzalez had been ordered to stay away from his estranged wife and the children.