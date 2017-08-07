FBI says Tacoma woman admitted to sexually assaulting 1 child, taking nude videos of another

SEATTLE — A 50-year-old Tacoma woman admitted she sexually assaulted and photographed a young girl she was baby-sitting and took nude videos of a young boy, according to an FBI agent in court documents unsealed Monday.

The suspect, Gail Burnsworth, also was planning with a boyfriend, Michael Kellar, 56, of Tacoma, to have him rape the two children, ages 5 and 7, while she recorded it, the agent alleged in court documents.

The alleged plot was uncovered when Kellar, on a flight from Seattle to San Jose, Calif., was seen by a fellow passenger talking about the plans in text messages to Burnsworth on his phone, authorities said. The passenger alerted authorities, and Kellar was arrested in San Jose and Burnsworth was arrested in Tacoma.

In unsealed documents from federal court in Tacoma, authorities argued there was probable cause to hold Keller on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor and both Kellar and Burnsworth on a charge of conspiracy to produce child pornography.

In court documents, FBI Special Agent Kyle McNeal said Kellar, when confronted about specific references in his text messages to abusing the two children, responded that he was “engaged in fantasy.”

Kellar said Burnsworth lived with a Tacoma couple and that the couple had several children, two of whom were “young children.”

When authorities interviewed Burnsworth, she admitted that she knew Kellar and that she had met him in person on multiple occasions. She said she met Kellar on Match.com about a year ago and that they had a sexual relationship.

The documents allege that Burnsworth admitted that “she produced” several nude videos of the boy victim, although she denied every having tried to perform sexual acts upon him.

However, the documents allege Burnsworth “stated that she sexually assaulted and produced approximately ten depictions of child pornography involving” the girl victim. Burnsworth estimated she had created as many as 15 to 20 depictions of the boy and girl in total and sent them to Kellar via email, the FBI agent reported in the court documents.

Burnsworth admitted to planning with Kellar to have him rape the two children while they were drugged, but that Kellar backed out later, the documents said.

Burnsworth remains at the federal detention center in SeaTac. If convicted, she would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could be imprisoned up to 30 years.

Meanwhile, the case against Keller in Santa Clara County, Calif., was dismissed, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service planned to bring Keller back to the Seattle-Tacoma area for federal prosecution.