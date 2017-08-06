× Washington’s Alaskan Way Viaduct slated for 2019 demolition

SEATTLE — Demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct in Washington is slated for 2019 making the most visible change to Seattle’s waterfront in decades.

Demolition crews will begin removing the viaduct in sections once the new State Route 99 tunnel opens.

The state Department of Transportation has launched an online resource to show the public what the new roads will look like.

The department will move Alaskan Way to the west of the viaduct before the new tunnel opens. Traffic will flow along the waterfront before the demolition begins.

WSDOT has successfully completed this type of demolition work before. In 2011, the viaduct’s southern mile was removed and a new road built in its place.

“Demolishing this remaining portion of the viaduct will be more challenging than the southern mile because the roadway is so close to downtown streets,” said Brian Nielsen, WSDOT deputy program administrator, Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program.

“We’ll work closely with the contractor to protect people and buildings, and minimize traffic disruptions as much as possible. We want to make sure drivers, pedestrians, bike riders and ferry riders can still get where they need to go during the estimated nine months of demolition work.”

The online open house will be open for viewing and comment through Monday, Aug. 14.

WSDOT is also hosting an in-person open house Thursday, August 10 from 5-8 p.m. at the Waterfront Space, 1400 Western Ave. for people to learn more about the planned work and speak with project staff.