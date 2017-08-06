Thousands of lanterns light up Green Lake on 72nd anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Sunday marked the 72nd anniversary of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II.

To remember it, hundreds gathered in Green Lake to release hand painted lanterns lit by a single candle. Messages of peace and hope to victims of war and violence were painted on the lanterns.

For the past 33 years, the event known as from Hiroshima to Hope coincides with the anniversary of the atomic bombings. This year there are more than a thousand lanterns each holding a unique message honoring the lives of those killed.

For some, it's a reminder that atomic bombs are still a part of our reality. For others, it's a time to reflect and pray it never happens again.

"We had duck and cover, we were supposed to get under our desks in school because they thought there was going to be a nuclear war when I was growing up, so for m, it was really real. I don't want my children and grandchildren to have to do duck and cover," Beth Brunton told Q13 News.

Cities across the world including in Hiroshima released the lanterns Sunday to mark the anniversary.

