Russell Wilson wants to be a hero to three Seattle sports franchises

SEATTLE – By the time it’s all said and done, Russell Wilson could go down as a legend in the history of not one, not two, but three different Seattle sports franchises.

The Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback told Q13 News he’s “passionate” about bringing the SuperSonics back to town, as well as an NHL team.

“We’re really passionate about Seattle, and we’re really passionate about making this thing work the right way and bringing our favorite team back (besides the Seahawks and the Mariners, of course),” he said during an exclusive interview with the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

“So just having great basketball back, and hopefully hockey as well. That’s what we really want to do.”

Earlier this year, Wilson joined a group led by Chris Hansen, former Seahawks GM Wally Walker and the Nordstrom family aimed at building an arena in Seattle’s SoDo district to house NBA and NHL teams.

“We want to create a world-class arena and a place where young kids and my kids and everybody’s kids can come and watch tremendous basketball players and hockey players play,” Wilson said.

For now, however, Wilson is focusing most of his attention on his first love: The Seahawks. He said any thought that team’s championship window is closing is far off base.

“We want to win it all for our families, we want to win it all for our coaching staff, and we want to win want to win it all for our fans – our diehard fans that are the best in the world,” he said. “We’re excited about this year, and enjoy the process.

“It’s not gonna be easy, it never is, but you never want something to be easy. I think that ultimately if it’s really worth it, there’s a lot of hard work and blood sweat and tears in between until you get to hold up the trophy again.”