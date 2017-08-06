Police find Bellevue couple’s stolen specialized van in Burien

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- A Bellevue couple is celebrating after police recovered their stolen wheel chair accessible van.

The specialized van had been missing for nearly a month.

Police found it in Burien after the case was featured on Washington's Most Wanted.

Thieves made off with the van's stereo system, but they left the wheel chair lift in the back. And that's all that matters to owner, Jean McNair.

"It's not a luxury. Nope. It's my feet. It's my feet. And it runs faster than I could, or she could even. I am happy. I'm a happy camper," McNair told Q13 News.

McNair says the thieves also left the van with a full tank of gas.

Police are still searching for the suspects who took the van in the first place. If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.