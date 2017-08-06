Meet Chikorita! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Chikorita! You may recognize her name after the Pokemon character. And just like the game, Chikorita could become your loyal companion.

Chikorita, 2, is in really good health. She came to the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue from another facility out of state, along with a number of other cats. She also had a litter of kittens and they have been adopted. Now she is looking for her own forever home.

She is really easy-going and loves to be around people. Since she is laid back, she would do well in a home that's easy going. So that means older children who know how to be respectful around animals.

Chikorita gets along well with other cats and it's unclear how she would do around dogs, but you can always introduce her to a dog if it is in the right environment. She is also spayed and house trained.

If you're interested in adopting her, head to motleyzoo.org or you can email the rescue at adopt@motleyzoo.org.