Lakewood veteran surprised with new car at Seafair

SEATTLE -- A Western Washington veteran and his family got the surprise of a lifetime at Seafair Sunday morning.

Since returning home from Iraq, Bernard Baker and his family have dedicated time to helping other veterans adjust to life as a civilian as part of Operation Homefront. The program is now in its 6th year.

Baker thought he was asked to Seafair to represent veterans, but what he got was a well-earned surprise.

Baker was given the keys to a brand new 2017 Ford Fusion.

"I'm so grateful that Eckrich and Safeway Albertsons came together to give our family a new car," said Baker. "It's something we really needed, and it means a lot that Eckrich recognizes service members like this."

The car was presented by Eckrich and Safeway Albertsons.

They say the gift is valued at over $20,000.

Baker served as an Indirect Fire Infantryman in the U.S. Army for five years. He was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and earned several medals and ribbons, including the Army Commendation Medal.