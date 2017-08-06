× Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating after 8 years of marriage

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating. The Western Washington actors announced Sunday that they are legally separating after 8 years of marriage.

In the announcement posted Sunday night the couple said, “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

In the Facebook post, Chris said they want to keep the situation private for their son’s sake, adding they still love each other will cherish their time together.

TMZ reports that Chris and Anna got married in July 2009. They have one young son together, Jack.

The actors both grew up in Washington. Chris moved to Lake Stevens when he was just three years old. Anna moved to Edmonds when she was 6.

The couple’s full statement: