School district works to repair vandalism in time for school year

DARRINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Officials with a Washington state school district say progress is being made repairing $500,000 in vandalism, and they’re hopeful the academic year will start on time this fall.

Darrington School District Business Manager McKenzie Boyd tells The Daily Herald in a story on Saturday that work is advancing, but the timeline for opening the school might change.

Snohomish County prosecutors on Thursday charged a 13-year-old girl with second-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief.

Court records obtained by the newspaper say she intended to get even with the principal after being suspended.

Officials have also identified a 14-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy as suspects.

Authorities say damage at the elementary and high schools discovered Monday included shattered windows, smashed computers, discharged fire extinguishers, and standing water caused by a plugged drain.