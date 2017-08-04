× Tyler Lockett returns to practice for first time since season-ending leg injury

RENTON, Wash. — Great news, 12s — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett came off the PUP list and returned to practice Friday at training camp. He’s on track to be game ready by the start of the regular season.

“I’m pretty much ready to go. If we had a game tomorrow I’d play in it,” Lockett said.

Lockett’s season ended last December when he broke both bones in his lower right leg in a game against the Arizona Cardinals. He underwent surgery and spent the holidays in the hospital.

He spoke to the press Friday afternoon from the VMAC in Renton:

WR @TDLockett12 talking with media after his first appearance on the practice field since his injury last year. https://t.co/PPHwxeDEgH — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 4, 2017

Lockett told reporters he first started running about three months ago.

“I’ve been working ever since I got hurt. I’ve been feeling pretty good — ready to go,” he said. “But I also got to learn a lot of things mentally.”

Last season, Lockett had 41 receptions for 597 yards.