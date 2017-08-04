× Serial car prowl suspect: Detectives think tourist-targeting thief who struck at state park’s behind several Thurston County cases

WANTED IN THURSTON COUNTY —

Thurston County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping you can identify this woman who used a stolen credit card at the Fred Meyer in Lacey on Friday, June 21st.

It was taken from a vehicle in Tolmie State Park belonging to some tourists to our state visiting from Illinois.

Deputies believe she is actively prowling cars and using stolen credit cards. “We’re looking for a young, African-American female who’s been taking stolen credit cards and using them at stores in the Thurston County area to purchase Visa gift cards. We do not know who the female is. We don’t have her by name. We have her on video at the Lacey Fred Meyer, also at the Tumwater Fred Meyer and we have her on video where a vehicle prowl was conducted on Boston Harbor Rd. And, this all occurred within a 3 or 4 day period. We don’t have any vehicle information on her, we don’t have her name, but we would like the public’s help in trying to identify her. We’re convinced she’s involved in more than we know about. We’re trying to tie her to other vehicle prowls and more identity theft and fraudulent use of the bank cards,” said Thurston County Det. George Oplinger.

If you can identify her, call Crime Stoppers of the South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you would like to speak with Det. Oplinger about the case, you can contact him at (360) 786-5746.​