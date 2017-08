Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Detectives are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Seattle.

Officers were called early Friday morning to 1st Ave S between E Marginal Way and S Fidalgo St.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the road would be closed for several hours during the investigation.

No further details were immediately known.