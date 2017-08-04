Paul Story: ‘One Hand Pablo’ wanted for breaking into boathouse, attacking victim with pepper spray

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County detectives are on the hunt for Paul Story, a.k.a. ‘One Hand Pablo’ again.

Detectives say he broke into a boathouse on the Duwamish River and then attacked a victim with pepper spray when he confronted him.

He was caught and then the judge gave him a break and released him so he could go to treatment, but he didn’t show up and now has a $200,000 warrant in King County for his arrest.

The victim, Tim Ptak, talked exclusively with ‘The Ron and Don Show on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM,’ who have been leading the charge to make sure justice is served.

He described what happened in the boathouse. “He charged me and I punched him and called 911 to get some help and after that phone call he asked if I had a cigarette and when I turned and looked at him, he jumped up and pepper sprayed me in the eye and was charging at me.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say Story dove into the river to escape and was later arrested after firefighters cut a hole in the floor of a boathouse to rescue him.

Story has ‘El Diablo’ tattooed on the right side of his neck and ‘H\C’ inked behind his right ear.

More importantly, he is missing his left hand which is how he earned the nickname, ‘One Hand Pablo.’

If you can tell King County deputies where to find him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.