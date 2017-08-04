Iconic ‘Portland’ sign being reinstalled after renovation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — It was pretty hot for a group of workers putting back up a piece of Portland history in downtown.

On Thursday morning crews started lifting sections of the “Portland” sign at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

Because of the heat, crews pushed up the time to start rehanging the 65-foot sign and started doing so at 8 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.

The sign was taken down in May for repairs, which included a fresh coat of paint, new aluminum shell and bright neon letters.

The $500,000 project was funded by Portland’5 Center for the Arts’ capital fund.

The sign first went up in 1928 outside the Portland Publix Theatre. The sign was changed to say “Paramount” in 1930 after the theater contracted with that studio to show Paramount films.

When the theater opened as the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in 1984, the sign was changed back to say, “Portland.”

A lighting ceremony is planned for August 16.