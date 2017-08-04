Camille Rounds: Pierce County detectives say accused bank robber’s running around with rough crowd — including murder suspect

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find Camille Ann Rounds.

Deputies say she robbed the TAPCO Credit Union located at 5303 112th St. E. on Friday, July 7th. “When she came in and robbed the bank, she made a threat to act natural and gave them a note and told them it was a robbery and she wanted the money. Obviously, the bank teller complied and nobody was hurt inside the branch.Through our investigation and through the great photos, we were able to get her identified pretty quickly and now that we’ve got her identified and know who she is, we know that she’s living a lifestyle of crime, hanging out with really bad people. In fact, one of them, her boyfriend, is a homicide suspect and we know she’s a heroin addict so this is somebody we don’t want the public to contact, that we want you to call 911 if you know where she’s at, or call Crime Stoppers with any tips if you might have her whereabouts,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

Rounds was seen fleeing the bank in a vehicle described as a green Ford Explorer.

She is 5'04", 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where deputies can find her, call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All calls are anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.​