Workers with hottest jobs sizzling in the heat

SEATTLE – The sweltering heat is keeping some pedicabs off the roads but not Morgan Floyd with Tride Pedicab.

“I am the only one in my company working today, I want to maximize my summer,” Floyd said.

So he’s pedaling and talking to as many tourists flagging him down.

“I try to do an inhuman amount of calories,” Floyd said.

That means he has to pay close attention to how he’s feeling.

“I am covered in sunblock drink a lot of water,” Floyd said.

With Floyd gliding inches above the hot pavement, others are hanging up high cleaning windows.

I am afraid of heights,” James Jones said.

Adding to that anxiety of is the weather Jones says the work is harder because he has to double clean windows steaming up from the heat.

“Pretty hot, tired makes you want to go home and go to sleep,” Jones said.

At times he feels like he’s melting just like the grilled cheese sandwich sizzling at Cheese Wizards food truck.

“It certainly could be a couple of degrees cooler for all of us,” Alexander Strandoo said.

Strandoo says it’s especially miserable for the cooks working with the grill.

“It’s absolutely miserable, this warm warm day you kind of do what you can we have a fan,” Strandoo said.

At Seattle Yoga Lounge in Greenlake, there are no fans.

It’s 95 degrees inside by choice.

Owner Teddy Garcia says attendance has been strong.

“As an instructor I like to go around and see if anyone is getting dizzy, making sure all of my students are healthy and safe,” Garcia said.