Hiker, dog missing since Monday rescued near Mount Si

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was missing since Monday east of Seattle near Mount Si was rescued Thursday along with her dog.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that Kimberly Haines, her dog Rainey and two rescue hikers were off the mountain.

Hiker alive and well after 4 days on mountain and helo rescue. She was greated by family and is off to hospital with minor inj. pic.twitter.com/qAV6t094Xh — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) August 3, 2017

The sheriff’s office reported earlier that voice contact had been made with Haines and that a helicopter was heading to her location.

Crews had been searching for woman on foot and using ATVs, helicopters and horses since she was reported missing Monday night.

Haines had reportedly gone to the Mount Teneriffe trailhead, where her car was found. No other details were immediately released.

The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/RbhYbA ) that Haines is a teacher in the Seattle suburb of Edmonds.

Mount Teneriffe is just east of North Bend, Washington.