Tumwater police: Teenage girl had to fight off man who grabbed her on street

TUMWATER, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl Thursday told police that a strange man grabbed her by the arm and solicited her for sex while she was on a walk and she had to fight him off, police said.

Police said the girl reported she was walking northbound on Capitol Boulevard South near Linwood Avenue at about 4:25 p.m. Thursday when a man in a blue or black Subaru Forester hatchback drove past her multiple times and honked and waved at her. The girl ignored him and continued toward a home on South 2nd Avenue when the suspect pulled into the driveway at that location.

“The suspect motioned for the teen to walk over to the car and when she did, he tried soliciting her for sex and she quickly declined,” police said in a news release. “The suspect grabbed ahold of the teen victim by the arm and she fought him off. The suspect exited the driveway, almost striking the victim.”

The girl fled to a neighboring house and called 911, police said.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic/mixed race man, possibly in his 50s, who was wearing a tan baseball cap and glasses. He may have also had a mustache. His Subaru Forester had a silver race on top, she said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can help with identifying the suspect is requested to contact the Tumwater Police Department (360) 754-4200, Non-Emergency line (360) 704-2740, or Crime Stoppers (800) 222-TIPS.