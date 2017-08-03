× Smoky air and health concerns: what you need to know.

Issaquah, Wash.- The haze is so thick in the suburb to the east of Seattle, it’s hard to tell you’re at the beginning of the Cascade foothills. You can almost taste the hot air.

“I don’t go outside when it gets like this.” Amanda Swartz has been dealing with her asthma since she was eight in Maine. After living near Orlando where wildfires were frequent and would spoil the air quality for weeks at time, she sought the much cleaner air of the Pacific Northwest. At least, that was the case until this week when plumes of wildfire smoke from British Columbia drifted across the border into Washington State.

“If you’re outside for five, ten minutes,” says Swartz, “when it [hits you], that kind of choke comes into your chest and tightens up. And you just of of gasp for breath.”

It’s something that can be common for many people, even those without respiratory issues, says Dr. David Naimi. The Seattle native has been with the Northwest Asthma & Allergy center for almost a decade and he says he’s never seen air quality this bad around Puget Sound. This week our air quality at times was worse than Beijing, China and almost as bad as Delhi, India. Dr. Naimi says even healthy people can have adverse reaction to these levels of air pollution.

“A lot of this can be an irritant reaction. And an irritant reaction can happen to any of your airways. It can be eyes, nose, throat and lungs,” says Dr. Naimi. He says the small particulate material in the smoke is the culprit. “Whats happening is you’re getting an inflammatory reaction that essentially occurs in a lot of folks.”

Most of the symptoms of itchy or watery eyes, coughing or wheezing can be avoided by staying inside. If you have to go out, keeping your car windows rolled up with the air conditioning set to the recycle air mode will also help significantly. Naimi says the young and old and more susceptible to breathing issues, as well as those with some chronic health problems.

For Amanda, who thinks she’ll be breaking out her dust mask to hang out with a visiting friend on Saturday, she has her inhaler always within reach on days like today. She says if your problems are continuous even if you’re doing all the right things– take your shortness of breath seriously.

“Even if you’re inside and it’s cool and you have the windows shut and you’re hydrating– if you’re still noticing that tightness in your chest, if you’re still gasping for air– go to the E.R.. Don’t even hesitate.”

With one of Seattle’s biggest outdoor weekend just a few days away, the timing looks decent for some improvement in our air quality for SeaFair events. Much of the haze is expected to blow away by Saturday, with some of it lingering into next week.