Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids on flight from SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A sharp-eyed airline passenger spotted another passenger texting about sexually assaulting children, leading officers in California and Washington state to arrest two people and find two young victims, authorities said Thursday.

San Jose police said they arrested a man in the city’s airport Monday night after a flight from Seattle. The man’s texts led officers to arrest a woman in her Tacoma home. He also lives in that city.

It appears two children, ages 5 and 7, were sexually assaulted, investigators said. Authorities say she had access to children as a baby-sitter and that he was getting to the victims through her.

Seattle and San Jose police declined to discuss the children’s relationship to the suspects and how the suspects knew each other.

The plane passenger told authorities that he was sitting in front of her and texting about the abuse with a large font on a large smartphone. The font and screen were so big that the passenger was able to take photos of the text conversation, police said.

The passenger, who police didn’t identify, alerted the flight crew. A flight attendant notified an officer stationed at the airport, and he was arrested.

He is accused of attempted child molestation and solicitation of a sex crime. Burnworth was arrested on suspicion of child rape and sexual exploitation of children.

The suspects are in jail Wednesday, and it’s was not known if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf.