Vandals as young as age 10 cause $500,000 in damage to Darrington schools

DARRINGTON, Wash. — Officials say vandals broke into elementary and high schools and caused damage initially estimated at $500,000.

The Daily Herald reports maintenance and custodial staff discovered the damage at the north Washington schools when they arrived to work Monday.

Photos show that the vandals broke several interior windows, tipped over furniture, discharged fire extinguishers through the school and caused flooding.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office say they have identified two teenage girls and a 10-year-old boy as suspects. A 13-year-old girl was taken into custody.

The Darrington School District business manager says the crime has a huge impact on the district which has one campus shared by the vandalized elementary school and high school.

The manager says they are still working on determining an exact figure for the damage.