× This toddler is no novice hiker

SEATTLE, Wash.– A 2-year-old boy is proving nothing should stop you from hitting the trails this summer.

He took on some big steps for a little boy, with the help of his mom’s hiking poles.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

His mom said she is proud of how well he hiked. She said he even used the poles to cross some snowfields on the Skyline Trail in the Mount Rainier National Park.