Stage 1 burn ban issued across much of Western Washington

SEATTLE – Strict burn bans went into effect for much of Western Washington on Wednesday afternoon in attempt to combat poor air quality as smoke drifted across the region from wildfires in British Columbia.

With record-breaking temperatures potentially on tap, a Stage 1 burn ban was issued beginning at 4 p.m. for King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. It will remain in place until further notice, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said.

Violations are subject to a $1,000 fine.

No recreational or outdoor burning is allowed. That applies to:

Charcoal barbecues

Fire pits, chimineas, fire bowls and other free-standing devices

Campfires and bonfires

Fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves and uncertified inserts

Agricultural fires

Natural gas and propane stoves and inserts are allowed.

