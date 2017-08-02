× Sounders FC signs 28-year-old Spanish midfielder Víctor Rodríguez

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders FC signs Spanish international winger Víctor Rodríguez.

The 28-year-old has nearly a decade of professional experience in Spain, most recently playing for Sporting Gijón for the 2016-2017 campaign, and previously for Getafe CF, Elche CF, Real Zaragoza and CF Badalona.

In all, the Catalonia native spent four total seasons in La Liga, making 127 appearances and scoring nine goals since 2012. In 2014-2015 while playing for Elche CF, Rodríguez made 36 appearances and scored four goals – a career high in La Liga – including crucial tallies against Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao in back-to-back contests. He made 33 appearances and scored one goal in his first La Liga campaign in 2012-2013 for Real Zaragoza, while also appearing in five Copa Del Rey matches as Los Maños advanced to the Quarterfinals.

“From a coaching perspective, adding a player of Victor’s quality only helps to improve our team at a critical juncture in our season,” said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. “We are excited to get him into training quickly and onboard him with his new teammates. We have some important games on the horizon, and Victor’s abilities and experience are welcome assets for our club.”

Rodriguez is being added to Sounders FC’s roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) was used to acquire Rodríguez, and per MLS and club policy, additional terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

“Victor is a player we’ve been following for some time, and his playing experience throughout Spanish football and his attacking versatility are attributes that drew us to him,” said Sounders FC Vice President of Soccer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. “Having seen him play in person on a number of occasions, I’m excited for the quality that he’ll bring to the field in Seattle, and I’m confident that his style will gel with our current squad.”

Rodriguez is the second TAM-level signing for Sounders FC this summer, with Dutch fullback Kelvin Leerdam being added to Seattle’s roster on July 1. Leerdam made his MLS debut on July 19, and has made three appearances for the Rave Green thus far, registering a goal and an assist. Previously the Dutch player spent nine seasons in his country’s topflight with Feyenoord and Vitesse.

Currently riding a six-match unbeaten streak in MLS, Seattle remains on the road for an August 5 showdown with Minnesota United.

Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT, and the contest marks the first all-time meeting between the Rave Green and Adrian Heath’s MLS expansion side.

Q13 FOX and Univision-Seattle are providing regional television coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT, with KIRO Radio 97.3 FM and El Rey 1360 AM broadcasting the match via radio throughout Western Washington