Seattle police investigating alleged rape by ride-share driver

SEATTLE — Police said Wednesday they are investigating a report that a Seattle ride-share driver forced a woman into a Capitol Hill apartment and sexually assaulted her.

The woman in her 20s told police she was picked up by the driver on Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon, but the driver abruptly canceled her ride and told her that she would not be charged. He then allegedly drove her to a building on Summit Avenue and forced her into an apartment, where he raped her for hours, she said.

The woman contacted police the next day. Investigators are now working with the woman and the ride-share company to confirm the identity of the driver, police said.

The police department said passengers using ride-share are urged to be aware of any attempts by a driver to cancel a ride while you are in a vehicle — and also to ensure that the vehicle and driver match any notifications you receive from the ride-share company.

Victims of crimes should also call police and file a complaint with the ride-share company as soon as possible, police said.