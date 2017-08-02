× Seattle Library giving out free solar eclipse viewing glasses

Later this month, the majority of Americans will be staring up at the sun as a solar eclipse darkens the sky. But as you can imagine, staring directly at the sun is not good for your eyes.

That’s why the Seattle Public Library is distributing a limited number of free viewing glasses to the public, to allow people to safely watch the solar eclipse.

The glasses are being given out on a first-come, first serve basis, so be sure to get yours while supplies last.

You can find them at the information desk at the Central Library, as well as in the children’s area.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The library says they just want everyone to be safe as they watch the moon cross the sun’s path.

“The main message here is you don’t ever, ever, ever want to look directly at the sun without these glasses at any time during the eclipse, even when the sun is almost covered up,” says Amy Twito with the Seattle Public Library.

The solar eclipse will take place on Monday, August 21. It starts just after 9am and will last for about 2 and a half hours.

14 library locations will show a live-stream, which can be found here.