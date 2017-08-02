Seahawk Jimmy Graham joins stunt pilot in runup to Seafair

SEATTLE (AP) — Stunt pilot Sean D. Tucker, who flies for Team Oracle, is back in Seattle preparing for his weekend performances at the Seafair Air Show.

On Wednesday, as Tucker flew his two-seat Extra 300L aerobatic plane, he had a fellow pilot join him, Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham. Graham owns a similar plane, but on Wednesday, he arrived to fly with Tucker in his de Havilland Beaver float plane, which bears his Seahawks number 88.

Tucker then was given a ride in Graham’s plane, with Graham landing on Lake Washington at the Seahawks training facility to give Tucker a full tour.

The Seafair Air Show is Saturday and Sunday and will feature the Navy’s Blue Angels.