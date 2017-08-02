Remains found in Federal Way belong to man missing since 2005

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police have recovered the remains of a man missing since 2005.

The News Tribune reports the remains of Brian Roy Barton were found at Evergreen Bible Chapel on Saturday when church volunteers were clearing shrubbery.

Police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock says Barton’s girlfriend reported him missing on March 10, 2005.

Police say they were never able to find viable leads in the case.

Barton’s remains were found within a mile of his former apartment south of Seattle in Federal Way.

King County medical examiners confirmed the identity of the remains.