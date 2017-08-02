Police: Naked man who may be wanted sex offender is entering Lakewood homes, stealing items

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police said Wednesday they are searching for a sex offender who they suspect is the naked man entering people’s homes and burglarizing some of them.

Police identified the suspect as Curtis Sell, 53, who is currently transient and has an outstanding felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police said they received a report of a naked man trying to enter a home through a window on 111th Street Southwest early Wednesday morning. Witnesses said he ran off when they yelled at him. He was described as a white, slim man in his 50s with thinning hair.

A few hours later, a woman came home to find a naked man in her bedroom who was trying on her underwear. She reported he calmly left the home naked, wearing only black and white tennis shoes.

In another incident, a woman woke up to find a naked man standing by her bed with a condom on and wearing one of her belts. When confronted, the man fled on foot naked.

On Wednesday afternoon, a person came home — again on 11th Street Southwest — to find someone had entered their home via a sliding glass window. The home was ransacked, and the suspect seen fleeing the scene matched the description of the other incidents, except this time he was wearing a blue tank top, shorts and a laptop bag.

“We believe a related incident occurred around midnight last night where it was reported a naked male was walking around the area of 108th and Lakeview,” the police said in a news release.

A “camp” was found on Lakeview that police believe belongs to the suspect. Investigators found a yellow bicycle, some women’s underwear and a cell phone. Pictures of the suspect were found on the found showing him wearing women’s underwear.

Police are asking that anyone who sees Sell call 911 immediately.

“If anyone in the area comes home and finds an open door or window, please call 911 and we will respond to check the residence,” police said, adding that residents should do the best to secure their homes during the heat wave.