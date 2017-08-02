Man suspected of killing wife, her mother in Lacey upgraded to serious condition

LACEY, Wash. (AP) — Hospital officials said Wednesday a 32-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of two women Monday in their Lacey home has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

The Olympian reports (https://goo.gl/h5BqCU ) Harborview Medical Center officials said the suspect’s condition had improved.

Lacey Police say the man shot and killed two women at a Lacey home Monday and then fled in a car with his two young children, leading officers on a chase before the man crashed his vehicle near the Olympia Auto Mall and shot himself.

Police say the man had gone to the home of his estranged 31-year-old wife and shot her and the woman’s 51-year-old mother. Both died.

Police say the children were not injured.

The women’s names and name of suspect haven’t been released.