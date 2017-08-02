Kathy Griffin shaves head for sister with cancer

LOS ANGELES — Kathy Griffin is once again attracting attention because of a head — but this time it’s her own. The comedian shaved off her hair to support her sister who is battling cancer.

On Monday, writer Yashar Ali tweeted photos of Griffin with her new look.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

“In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head,” the tweet read. “Donate to @AmericanCancer.”

In one of the photos, Griffin is joined by her mother, Maggie Griffin.

My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

Griffin is one of five children.

In 2014, her brother, Gary, died of cancer.

“Our last real conversation, w my brother I loved so much, was just a few days go when I got him this signed picture from his idol, @JoeWalsh,” Griffin wrote in 2014 in an Instagram tribute to her brother. “He loved the Eagles, 70s rock, The Chicago White Sox and the Xavier “muskies”… Oh & he was funny as sh*t.”