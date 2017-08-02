MISSING: Edmonds police searching for 4-year-old girl who could be in danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- Police and the Washington State Patrol are searching for a four-year-old Edmonds girl and her mother, missing since late Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say Ramona McEwan picked up her four-year-old daughter Bryn from La Petite Academy in Lynnwood Tuesday.

The two of them have been missing ever since, and Bryn's father says he is worried about his wife's mental state. He says she has been dealing with escalating paranoid delusions over the past few days.

Investigators are looking for a dark-colored, soft-top Jeep Wrangler with the Washington license plate number AUD5538.

Bryn was last seen wearing a white shirt and skirt, while Ramona McEwan was wearing a black-and-white striped dress. If you see either of them, call 911.