Grandmother charged with murder after child dies in dog attack

HART COUNTY, Georgia – A Georgia woman has been charged after her 20-month-old grandson died in a pit bull attack Tuesday afternoon, WGCL repoted.

Sandra Adams was charged with second-degree murder, cruelty to children and involuntary manslaughter.

Preliminary investigation suggested Adam was at her home in Hartwell, Georgia, babysitting the child. Adams and the child were outside when she attempted to re-enter the home. Two pit bulldogs that resided at the residence ran out the back door, knocking Adams to the ground and attacking the child.

Adams attempted to both shield the child from further attack and to pull the dogs away from the child. She was eventually able to get the dogs back into the residence and pick up the child. She then transported the child to a nearby location where she picked up Amy Adams, the child’s mother, and the two took the child to the hospital.

Adams had been cited on multiple occasions by the Hartwell Police Department under a city ordinance for maintaining disorderly animals.

The dogs being kenneled in separate locations and are under observation.