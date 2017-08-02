× Glitter-filled iPhone cases recalled

Tens of thousands of glitter-filled iPhone cases are being recalled because if they crack, the liquid inside can cause chemical burns. A Chinese company called MixBin sold the cases to retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and Victoria’s Secret.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they have already gotten 24 reports of the cases leaking and causing burns, and one person even reported permanent scarring from the burns.

If you have one of the cases, you should take it off your phone right away, and contact MixBin for a refund.

You can see a full list of affected phones here.