Firefighters say cat started brushfire in Eastern Washington

EPHRATA, Wash. — A wildfire that burned a camper, outbuildings and cars in Eastern Washington was started by a cat.

According to Grant County Fire District #13, a cat that climbed a utility pole somehow started a fire that spread rapidly around 3:30 a.m. on Rd B NW in Ephrata.

Crews said Ephrata firefighters knocked down the fire and kept it from burning any residences.

The fire burned multiple outbuildings, some cars and a camper that had been parked near an abandoned home.