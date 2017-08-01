× State files report with court on how to properly fund education

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The attorney general’s office says Washington state has fulfilled its constitutional requirement to properly fund education.

In a court filing Monday, the office of Attorney General Bob Ferguson asked the state Supreme Court to drop a contempt order against the state and end the long running lawsuit.

The memo was filed to the high court alongside a bipartisan legislative report detailing the Legislature’s progress this year on education funding.

Lawmakers ended a marathon session last month in which they approved a plan to increase spending on K-12 public schools by $7.3 billion over the next four years. The state has been in contempt of court since 2014 for lack of progress on satisfying a 2012 ruling that found that school funding was not adequate.