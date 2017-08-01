Seahawks say Malik McDowell is in town, but next steps are uncertain

RENTON, Wash. – Malik McDowell is officially in town.

When he’ll be in a uniform is another question entirely.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Tuesday that the team’s top draft pick was in the Seattle area, two days after the team said was still back home in Michigan after having been injured in an ATV accident two weeks ago.

“He’s in the area now,” Carroll said. “He got in town, and we’re really anxious to really let everybody see him and take care of him and look after him first-hand.”

The Seahawks’ announcement Sunday came as a surprise, and Carroll said at the time he couldn’t say whether McDowell would play this season. McDowell then tweeted that the injury isn’t life-threatening.

Carroll said the team’s doctors will help determine what the next steps are.

“Everything has been really through communication with doctors at the other end – which has been in-depth – but we’ll get to see him and do all the stuff and figure out what it all means,” Carroll said.